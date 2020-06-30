WATCH | How to find humanity underneath gang tattoos and stereotypes

For every person who joins a gang, countless lives are affected. In Cape Town, gangsterism is threatening to tear apart families and destroy communities.

Lee-Ann Olwage hopes to make a difference by photographing this devastating reality. Rather than emphasising the violence and danger of gang life, she’s showing the heart and souls of men beyond tattoos and stereotypes.

Olwage’s photographic series, The Interrupters, explores the journeys of ex-gang members in Hanover Park who now work professionally to reduce gang-related violence.

WATCH: