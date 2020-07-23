A selfless leader worth emulating

"I did not go to prison for 26 years for them to steal from the poorest of the poor."

This is what anti-apartheid icon Andrew Mlangeni said on his 94th birthday last year.

It was a heartbreaking reflection of his beloved ANC, which is the governing party.

It was a tragic reminder of the sacrifices he and his generation made for the liberation of this country, and how they are undermined by its prevailing culture of looting.

This week Mlangeni, a Struggle hero and the last of the Rivonia Trialists, breathed his last breath, marking an end of an era in our political landscape which was defined by a calibre of leaders willing to sacrifice their very lives for a just and equal society.

Mlangeni's life was a powerful journey of leadership, the embodiment of humility, comradeship and selflessness.