Columnists

A selfless leader worth emulating

By Sowetan - 23 July 2020 - 06:45
In his twilight years, ANC stalwart Andrew Mlangeni had grown deeply aggrieved by the state of the ANC and the country, the writer says.
In his twilight years, ANC stalwart Andrew Mlangeni had grown deeply aggrieved by the state of the ANC and the country, the writer says.
Image: ANTON SCHOLTZ

"I did not go to prison for 26 years for them to steal from the poorest of the poor."

This is what anti-apartheid icon Andrew Mlangeni said on his 94th birthday last year.

It was a heartbreaking reflection of his beloved ANC, which is the governing party.

It was a tragic reminder of the sacrifices he and his generation made for the liberation of this country, and how they are undermined by its prevailing culture of looting.

This week Mlangeni, a Struggle hero and the last of the Rivonia Trialists, breathed his last breath, marking an end of an era in our political landscape which was defined by a calibre of leaders willing to sacrifice their very lives for a just and equal society.

Mlangeni's life was a powerful journey of leadership, the embodiment of humility, comradeship and selflessness.

Andrew Mlangeni a rare breed of leaders - biographer

The author of Andrew Mlangeni’s biography Mandla Mathebula has described the late stalwart a leader
News
14 hours ago

An avid golfer with a sharp sense of humour, Mlangeni's passion for education was rooted in his conviction that to "liberate the minds of men was to ultimately liberate the bodies of men".

A brave, yet modest figure, he became known as the "backroom boy" among his peers, one who did not seek the limelight, but believed that the privilege of leadership is an act of servanthood rather than a window to accumulation of things material.

This is why in his twilight years Mlangeni had grown deeply aggrieved by the state of the ANC and the country.

He was saddened that in its erosion of moral authority, the party he loved had betrayed the cause of the people.

"Some of our political leaders have become absolutely corrupt - they are no longer interested in improving the lives of our people ," Mlangeni lamented, while speaking at Rhodes University two years ago.

"They are busy lining their pockets with the money that is meant to help the poor people. What a disgrace."

In the days to come, many will speak in honour of Mlangeni's legacy.

But their words will ring hollow if they continue to fail the cause of the poor people of this country for whom he gave his life.

Lala kahle Sithwalandwe.

Siyabonga!

Struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni dies

Struggle veteran Andrew Mlangeni has died, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Wednesday morning.
News
22 hours ago

Tributes pour in for Andrew Mlangeni

Tributes are pouring in following the death of Struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni early on Wednesday.
News
17 hours ago

IN PICS | Andrew Mlangeni had a life well lived

Struggle veteran Andrew Mlangeni has died, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Wednesday morning.
News
20 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Gale force winds and heavy rain make Cape Town unbearable for some
Gauteng prepares for mass burials in case Covid-19 deaths spike
X