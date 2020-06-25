WATCH | How this jazz pianist challenges the limits of age

Andile Qongqo writes notes to remember. When the artist’s fingers sweep across the keys of a piano, a stillness descends.

“Music tells a story without words,” Qongqo says. “You will always feel something, even if something is never said.”

The smooth sounds of jazz are his forte, and in his hands, the genre takes on an African resonance. That’s because Qongqo is narrating his own profound tale.

WATCH: