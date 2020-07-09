WATCH | These lovebirds are scooping up a frosty solution to food waste

When life gives you overripe lemons, you toss them in the trash. People are taught that if something is battered or bruised it's usually bad. In turn, a culture of extreme food wastage has arisen.

But Thato Mbongeni Masondo and Thula Ndema are changing that. Picking up the discarded lemons, the couple squeeze them and add a few blocks of ice and a pinch of spice – producing a thriving sorbet business in the process.

Across the world, perfectly edible fruit and vegetables rot. These scrapped groceries pollute the environment, and have become a significant source of methane – a noxious greenhouse gas.

While working in Johannesburg’s bustling city centre, Masondo and Ndema would pass this problem on their daily commute.

WATCH: