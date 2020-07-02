WATCH | How It’s time to reconsider the humble hadeda

More persistent than a heartbeat, the cry of a hadeda is an unrelenting fact of life in sub-Saharan Africa. But maybe this isn’t as nightmarish a reality as it sounds.

Lawns are the perfect feeding grounds for the hadeda ibis. They aerate the soil as they plunge their long curved bills into the dirt.

This is great news for gardens everywhere, as the intervention of a hadeda creates healthier environments for plants and keeps insect populations under control.