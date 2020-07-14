WATCH | The kangaroos who mastered the art of climbing trees

Goodfellow's tree kangaroos aren’t particularly down to earth. It’s not that they’re snobbish – although their mahogany coats do give them an air of luxuriousness.

Native to the rainforests of Papua New Guinea, these animals just don’t do well on the ground. Contrary to the hoppers of the Australian outback, these kangaroos are in their element among the treetops.

Unlike their earth-bound cousins, Goodfellow's tree kangaroos are able to move each foot independently when walking. But that doesn’t mean they’re good at it.

Slow and awkward, they bumble along, leaning forward to balance tails that are nearly the length of their bodies. Instead, they’re adapted to life in the trees.

