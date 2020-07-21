EFF fires official over R3m extortion

The EFF in the North West has expelled one of its JB Marks local municipality councillors after it emerged that he and his colleague allegedly demanded about R3m in exchange for their support for the passing of a municipal budget.

According to EFF provincial secretary Papiki Babuile, the party expelled its councillor Chester Moeletsi after finding him guilty at a disciplinary hearing for breaching the public representative code of conduct.

The expulsion follows the party's hearing that found that Moeletsi wanted to be given large amounts of money to help ANC-controlled municipality budget.

JB Marks municipality was set after 2016 elections to cover the towns of Potchefstroom and Ventersdorp.

"Mr Moeletsi did not pitch for the disciplinary hearing on Wednesday (July 8) and the hearing continued in his absence. The DC (disciplinary committee) found him guilty and the verdict was expulsion from the organisation," said Babuile.