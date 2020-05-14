WATCH | This isn’t a dog-eat-dog world. Here, kids and canines are healing together

Many kids never realise the delight of looking after a dog. To some, they aren’t beloved pets, but pests – sometimes scavenging, often flea-ridden.

This perception can lead to cruelty and abuse towards innocent animals. To prevent this, Nina Greyling is providing opportunities to develop a beautiful bond between dogs and children.

Working with The Underdog Project in Hout Bay, Cape Town, Greyling serves to uplift at-risk youth while bringing joy to shelter animals. It’s a therapeutic intervention for each party, and the results have been overwhelmingly positive.

Participants in the programme come from local high schools and care centres where animal therapy is recommended.

WATCH: