WATCH | Can you spot a leopard in peril? Wanted for their coats, these cats need our help

Despite their distinct coats, leopards are rarely spotted. Native to parts of Africa and Asia, the solitary animals often sit high up in tree branches to hide from the heat.

But Sheeba was denied the freedom of his natural habitat. Instead, this leopard was held captive in a two-by-two metre cage to serve the canned hunting industry.

Sheeba’s captors force-fed him so that his stretched pelt would eventually fetch a higher price, resulting in his belly dragging on the ground whenever he moved.

WATCH: