WATCH | How food can fight a learning crisis? Her meals leave kids hungry for education

Growing children need to eat. But as unemployment continues to soar in South Africa, more families are pushed below the breadline and into extreme poverty.

The groans of young learners amplify, eating away at their concentration, productivity, and health. Without nourishment, they are starved of a bright future.

Coming from a poverty-stricken household, Yasmine Abrahams was far too familiar with this indelible ache. “I know what it's like to be hungry and I don’t want any kid to feel that,” she says.

Abrahams launched the Jabulani Feeding Scheme in the ‘80s to fill empty stomachs with the hope she never had. With the help of volunteers and donations, she serves home-cooked food to over 400 school children every day.

WATCH: