Taxi bodies withdraw decision to hike fares

The SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) and the National Taxi Council (NTC) in Gauteng have withdrawn their decision to hike taxi fares.

Santaco and NTA met transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo yesterday following announcements by two taxi associations that fares will rise by over 170% to help taxi owners recoup losses incurred during the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown.

The increases were scheduled to take place on Monday.

"We have agreed that on the day that was set to be the day for the increase of the taxi fares, the 15th of June, there will be no taxi fare increase on that day," Mamabolo said.

"Come the 15th, there should not be any taxi association in our province that will increase fares. That agreement, we have it. But it does not rule out that we could have people who are defiant or causing problems but at this level of leadership we have agreed that there will be no increase by any association in Santaco or NTA in Gauteng," Mamabolo said.