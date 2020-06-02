WATCH | How a heart mama shares the joys of adoption

Julie Kynaston’s children didn’t grow in her belly. She calls herself a ‘heart mama’ – a reference to where her love for them burgeoned.

When Kynaston and her husband, Ryan, decided to start a family, they were determined to adopt. But during the process, they encountered a distinct lack of information online. It didn’t deter Kynaston from making the fulfilling choice.

Now, she’s using her words to close the gaps and help other South Africans.

WATCH: