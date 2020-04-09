WATCH | Representation. As simple as a doll that looks like you

Vilakazi-Ofosu knew the impact of hair on self-confidence, having worked with Caroline Hlahla to manufacture natural textured hair extensions.

Their experience inspired the duo to create the Sibahle Collection – a range of dolls with natural hair. Each aspect of the design, from facial features to clothing, bears resemblance to local cultures and traditional attire.

The selection includes dolls with albinism and vitiligo, afros and braids. “There’s a need for every child to see themselves in their toys,” says Vilakazi-Ofosu.