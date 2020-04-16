WATCH | If you love them, let them go. Why this animal rescuer returns squirrels to the wild

They’re clever and crafty, but Cape Town’s squirrels keep running into trouble. Brought to the city by Dutch settlers, the bright-eyed, bushy-tailed creatures have made it their home.

Yet they face threats from cats, birds, and even their own kind. Baby squirrels can be rejected by their parents if they’re born with deformities or fall out of their dreys.

And then there’s human interference. Some go out of their way to drive over them, while others try to take squirrels home. Animal rescuer Tracy Starke is putting a stop to this behaviour.

WATCH: