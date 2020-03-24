WATCH | Why black mambas just want to be left alone

The beady eyes seem to be watching your every move. You expect the black mamba to strike at any moment. At around three metres in length, it cuts an imposing figure.

But even though this is Africa’s largest venomous snake, it’s not interested in you. In fact, black mambas are distinctly different from what you’d think.

For one, they’re a brown or green-grey colour – their name derives from the inside of their jet-black mouths. Then there’s the matter of their deadly reputation.

WATCH: