WATCH | Don’t let their appearance scare you. These vampires are saving the rainforests

They’re the vampires of the animal kingdom. With large pointed ears and skeletal fingers, bats are erroneously believed to be evil, bloodthirsty vessels of disease.

This reputation has put them in harm’s way. Luckily, Wendy White is taking bats under her wing.

With 14 years’ worth of bat care experience behind her, White nurses the injured animals with the goal of rehabilitating them back into the wild. To recover, bats need specialised feeding and a lot of warmth.

WATCH: