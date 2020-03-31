WATCH | From cages to canopies, these gibbons are back in full swing

With arms nearly twice the length of their bodies, gibbons can swing from branch to branch with grace and ease. The apes originate from tropical forests in Asia, where their homes are abundant in leafy tree canopies.

But because they’re seen as exotic creatures, they’re also bred in captivity and confined behind bars for human entertainment. These gibbons were relocated across continents from zoo to zoo and given very little space to move.

Without trees, they grew up lacking the experience to perform their determining behaviour.

WATCH: