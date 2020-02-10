WATCH |The innovator trading bags of trash for a sense of purpose

What’s the value of a bag filled with plastic? For children in Jeffreys Bay, it could be worth a meal, a new pair of shoes, or even a bicycle.

As a part of the JBay Recycling Project, kids are collecting recyclable materials and trading them for items they may need or want, but can’t afford.

The volunteer-driven programme, coordinated by Tanja Lategan, motivates kids to become responsible and independent.

WATCH: