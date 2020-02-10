SebenzaLIVE

WATCH |The innovator trading bags of trash for a sense of purpose

By beautiful news sa - 10 February 2020 - 07:00
Tanja Lategan, JBay Recycling Project coordinator.
Tanja Lategan, JBay Recycling Project coordinator.
Image: Beautiful News.

What’s the value of a bag filled with plastic? For children in Jeffreys Bay, it could be worth a meal, a new pair of shoes, or even a bicycle.

As a part of the JBay Recycling Project, kids are collecting recyclable materials and trading them for items they may need or want, but can’t afford.

The volunteer-driven programme, coordinated by Tanja Lategan, motivates kids to become responsible and independent.

WATCH:

Every Monday afternoon, they bring in bags of rubbish to be recycled. The weight of their collection determines how many tokens they receive, which can be used in a shop set up for them.

It’s filled with essentials from toiletries and blankets to stationery and toys. The children can decide whether to spend or save their ‘mula’.


Brought to you by Beautiful News
READ MORE

“The project empowers them by providing a way to earn what they need,” Lategan says. “They’re not receiving a handout.”

Over 7 000 children have taken part in the project since it began in 2011. As they find materials to recycle, they’re also cleaning up their surrounds.

“The best thing you can give a child is a sense of purpose,” Lategan says. Trading in a new form of currency, these kids are turning trash into their own treasures.

READ MORE:

WATCH | This 10-year-old author has an appetite for words of wisdom

Relebogile Mothema’s imagination runs wild.
SebenzaLIVE
2 weeks ago

WATCH |A dragon slayer teaches kids the importance of consent

Your body is yours. Yet a 2016 Optimus Study reveals that a third of adolescents in South Africa have been sexually abused at some point in their ...
SebenzaLIVE
1 week ago

WATCH |The 11-year-old designer with a penchant for bling dazzling South Africa’s fashion scene

Are you watching your life go by without achieving your goals? Enhle Gebashe isn’t going to be one of those people.
SebenzaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Find a job

Trending

Latest Videos

From Springbok support to raising over $1m for charity - 3 highlights from ...
World Cancer Day: Meet the doctor providing free surgeries in Cape Town
X