WATCH |The 11-year-old designer with a penchant for bling dazzling South Africa’s fashion scene

Are you watching your life go by without achieving your goals? Enhle Gebashe isn’t going to be one of those people.

At 11 years old, she’s already designing her own clothing – and taking South Africa’s fashion scene by storm. Gebashe’s label brings her fantasies of dressing like an African princess to life.

When it comes to her ambition, nothing is going to get in this couturier’s way.

The young visionary was already picking out clothing at the age of two and soon began sketching outfit ideas.

Noticing Gebashe’s penchant for fashion, her mother, Desiree, encouraged her by stitching the designs. When she shared these creations on social media as Enhle Babes Couture, it garnered thousands of followers within a day.

WATCH: