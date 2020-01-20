WATCH |The 11-year-old designer with a penchant for bling dazzling South Africa’s fashion scene
Are you watching your life go by without achieving your goals? Enhle Gebashe isn’t going to be one of those people.
At 11 years old, she’s already designing her own clothing – and taking South Africa’s fashion scene by storm. Gebashe’s label brings her fantasies of dressing like an African princess to life.
When it comes to her ambition, nothing is going to get in this couturier’s way.
The young visionary was already picking out clothing at the age of two and soon began sketching outfit ideas.
Noticing Gebashe’s penchant for fashion, her mother, Desiree, encouraged her by stitching the designs. When she shared these creations on social media as Enhle Babes Couture, it garnered thousands of followers within a day.
WATCH:
Today, Gebashe kits out girls from four to 12 in bespoke couture. Inspired by Nigerian fashion, her ensembles range from skirts and summer dresses to glamorous gowns and accessories.
“My style is all about bling and African print, which I like because they are colourful and bright,” Gebashe says.
If she’s not posing for photoshoots or responding to international customers, the trend-setter devotes her after-school hours to drawing and shopping for fabric.
In the future, Gebashe plans to further her skills by studying fashion. For now, she’s rolling out reams of motivation for South Africa.
“Stop telling yourself you can’t and just start doing,” Gebashe says. Take charge of your dreams – it’s in vogue.
-This article was originally published in the Beautiful News SA.