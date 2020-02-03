WATCH |A dragon slayer teaches kids the importance of consent

Your body is yours. Yet a 2016 Optimus Study reveals that a third of adolescents in South Africa have been sexually abused at some point in their lives.

This is an extreme violation, the effects of which can last a lifetime. In an attempt to prevent this exploitation, Fanie Viljoen has written a book that’s educating children and adults in the face of violence.

In 2019, Viljoen published The Day the Dragon Came, a children’s story about sexual abuse in the home committed by a ‘dragon’.