CAREER GUIDES
Here's how scale fitters install and repair a variety of scales
Scale fitters install, repair and calibrate a variety of scales. They repair and recondition the various working parts of lever systems and fit replacement parts.
Find more career guidance on PACE's GoStudy South Africa website
They assemble, set up, test and adjust the various types of beam, counter and platform scales.
They unpack, erect, set up and adjust self-indicating and partially self-indicating scales. They erect, maintain and recondition road and rail mass bridges.
They may in some instances manufacture parts of scales that cannot be repaired or replaced.