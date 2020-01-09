SebenzaLIVE

Here's how scale fitters install and repair a variety of scales

09 January 2020 - 07:00
Image: 123RF/Дмитрий Филин.

Scale fitters install, repair and calibrate a variety of scales. They repair and recondition the various working parts of lever systems and fit replacement parts.


They assemble, set up, test and adjust the various types of beam, counter and platform scales.

They unpack, erect, set up and adjust self-indicating and partially self-indicating scales. They erect, maintain and recondition road and rail mass bridges.

They may in some instances manufacture parts of scales that cannot be repaired or replaced.

