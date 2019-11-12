SebenzaLIVE

CAREER GUIDES

Here's how industrial and manufacturing engineers design efficient production and manufacturing systems

12 November 2019 - 07:00
Image: 123RF/Konstantin Pelikh.

Industrial and manufacturing engineers utilize the principles and techniques of engineering, industrial economics and management in order to design efficient production and manufacturing systems.

They plan and design plant layouts and facilities, study new machinery and facilities and recommend or select efficient combinations. They develop flexible or integrated manufacturing systems and procedures.


Brought to you by GoStudy
Find more career guidance on PACE's GoStudy South Africa website

FIND MORE CAREERS WITH SEBENZALIVE

Click here to view all our career guides

We'll help you find the right career
SebenzaLIVE
11 months ago

Here's how genealogist carries out research to establish descent from specific ancestors

A genealogist carries out research into the genealogical background of individuals or families in order to establish descent from specific ancestors ...
SebenzaLIVE
1 week ago

Here's how fashion buyers are responsible for selecting merchandise and planning the long-term buying strategy

Fashion is a trend that comes and goes and good fashion buyers are able to predict or force the next trend or fashion.
SebenzaLIVE
1 week ago

They conduct studies and implement programmes to determine optimum inventory levels for production and to allow optimum utilisation of machinery, materials and resources.

They analyse production costs and they design, develop and conduct time studies and work simplification programmes. They also determine human resource and skills requirements.

They develop training programmes, performance standards, evaluation systems and wage and incentive programmes, and they conduct studies on the reliability and performance of plant facilities and of production or administrative systems.

Find a job

Trending

Latest Videos

Proud fans erupt as triumphant Boks celebrate in Pretoria and Joburg
'I saw victory in their eyes' - Ramaphosa as Boks kick off tour of champions
X