Here's how industrial and manufacturing engineers design efficient production and manufacturing systems
Industrial and manufacturing engineers utilize the principles and techniques of engineering, industrial economics and management in order to design efficient production and manufacturing systems.
They plan and design plant layouts and facilities, study new machinery and facilities and recommend or select efficient combinations. They develop flexible or integrated manufacturing systems and procedures.
They conduct studies and implement programmes to determine optimum inventory levels for production and to allow optimum utilisation of machinery, materials and resources.
They analyse production costs and they design, develop and conduct time studies and work simplification programmes. They also determine human resource and skills requirements.
They develop training programmes, performance standards, evaluation systems and wage and incentive programmes, and they conduct studies on the reliability and performance of plant facilities and of production or administrative systems.