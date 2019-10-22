CAREER GUIDES
Here's how cartoonists create humorous cartoons for different publications
Cartoonists convey humorous insights into people, events or incidents on behalf of newspapers, magazines or companies.
They prepare satirical or humorous cartoons for publication in most visual media.
Find more career guidance on PACE's GoStudy South Africa website
Different media require different skills and most cartoonists create characters and prepare models and sketches of them.
Cartoonists may write their own scripts or illustrate the scripts of others.
They need art experience and some knowledge of writing techniques. Most cartoonists also have to keep up-to-date with politics, economics and social conditions.