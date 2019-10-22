SebenzaLIVE

CAREER GUIDES

Here's how cartoonists create humorous cartoons for different publications

22 October 2019 - 07:00
Image: 123RF/Валерий Качаев.

Cartoonists convey humorous insights into people, events or incidents on behalf of newspapers, magazines or companies.

They prepare satirical or humorous cartoons for publication in most visual media.


Brought to you by GoStudy
Find more career guidance on PACE's GoStudy South Africa website

Different media require different skills and most cartoonists create characters and prepare models and sketches of them.

Cartoonists may write their own scripts or illustrate the scripts of others.

They need art experience and some knowledge of writing techniques. Most cartoonists also have to keep up-to-date with politics, economics and social conditions.

FIND MORE CAREERS WITH SEBENZALIVE

Click here to view all our career guides

We'll help you find the right career
SebenzaLIVE
10 months ago

Here's how water treatment plant operators manage the process of water purification

Water treatment plant operators manage the process of water purification by removing harmful household and industrial substances from the water.
SebenzaLIVE
1 week ago

Here's how saw-operators trim limbs, set and operate various machines

There are two kinds of saw-operator.
SebenzaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Find a job

Trending

Latest Videos

Up in flames: SA’s truckers face violence and fear on the freeway
Cellphone thief caught on camera and arrested
X