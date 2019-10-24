CAREER GUIDES
Here's how to acquire different skills in the defence force
A wide variety of careers are offered in the South African National Defence Force (SANDF), which consists of the Regular Force, Part-time Force and the Reserves.
Find more career guidance on PACE's GoStudy South Africa website
The operational structure of the SANDF comprises the SA Army, SA Air Force, SA Navy and the SA Medical Service.
Each of these divisions of the service has a specific task to perform.
Various staff divisions namely, the Personnel, Intelligence, Operations, Logistics and Finance divisions, provide staff-related support to each arm of the service.