Here's how auxiliary health workers serve the community
The position of an auxiliary health worker was created to meet the chronic shortage of skilled health workers.
Auxiliary health workers serve the community on a voluntary basis or can work for large hospitals or clinics.
An auxiliary health worker is taught basic patient-care skills such as simple massage, dispensing non-prescription medicines and giving nutritional advice.
They may provide assistance to physiotherapists, occupational therapists and other medical professionals.