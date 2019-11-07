SebenzaLIVE

Here's how auxiliary health workers serve the community

07 November 2019 - 07:00
The position of an auxiliary health worker was created to meet the chronic shortage of skilled health workers.


Auxiliary health workers serve the community on a voluntary basis or can work for large hospitals or clinics.

An auxiliary health worker is taught basic patient-care skills such as simple massage, dispensing non-prescription medicines and giving nutritional advice.

They may provide assistance to physiotherapists, occupational therapists and other medical professionals.

