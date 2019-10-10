CAREER GUIDES
Here's how water treatment plant operators manage the process of water purification
Water treatment plant operators manage the process of water purification by removing harmful household and industrial substances from the water.
Waste water is transported by drainpipes from houses and industries to water purification works.
At purification works, water treatment plant operators manipulate pumps, valves and other equipment to extract impurities from the water.
They interpret readings on the meters to ensure a smooth-running process and control the addition of chemicals to purify the water.
They take samples of the water to be analysed in the laboratory. They repair pumps and valves if necessary.
They supervise workers responsible for maintaining the plant and cleaning the tanks and canals and perform basic administrative tasks.