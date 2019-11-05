SebenzaLIVE

CAREER GUIDES

Here's how genealogist carries out research to establish descent from specific ancestors

05 November 2019 - 07:00
Image: 123RF/macrovector.

A genealogist carries out research into the genealogical background of individuals or families in order to establish descent from specific ancestors or to discover and identify forebears of an individual or family.


Brought to you by GoStudy
Find more career guidance on PACE's GoStudy South Africa website

When a genealogist receives an enquiry from a client, background details are obtained.

They consult national and foreign genealogical tables, publications and documents in order to trace lines of descent and succession.

Their sources of information include libraries, church and court records or public record offices, from where they obtain evidence of births, baptisms, marriages, deaths and legacies.

These records are carefully studied and information of interest to the client is extracted.

FIND MORE CAREERS WITH SEBENZALIVE

Click here to view all our career guides

We'll help you find the right career
SebenzaLIVE
11 months ago

Here's how acupuncturist restore good health

Acupuncture is an ancient Chinese philosophy art dating back some 2,500 years.
SebenzaLIVE
3 weeks ago

Here's how veterinary nurses work at animal institutions

Veterinary nurses work under the supervision of veterinarians in private practices.
SebenzaLIVE
4 weeks ago

Find a job

Trending

Latest Videos

Veteran broadcaster Xolani Gwala has died
Veteran broadcaster Xolani Gwala has died
X