Here's how genealogist carries out research to establish descent from specific ancestors
A genealogist carries out research into the genealogical background of individuals or families in order to establish descent from specific ancestors or to discover and identify forebears of an individual or family.
When a genealogist receives an enquiry from a client, background details are obtained.
They consult national and foreign genealogical tables, publications and documents in order to trace lines of descent and succession.
Their sources of information include libraries, church and court records or public record offices, from where they obtain evidence of births, baptisms, marriages, deaths and legacies.
These records are carefully studied and information of interest to the client is extracted.