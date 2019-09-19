Here's how paramedics resuscitate and stabilize the condition of critically ill or injured persons

Paramedics resuscitate and stabilize the condition of critically ill or injured persons by applying emergency care prior to their transport to hospital and by ensuring that their patients continue to receive care en route to hospital.

They drive in specially equipped vehicles to the scene of emergencies. As and when necessary, they will request additional help from the police or fire department.

At an emergency scene they make quick assessments of patients and give appropriate treatment. All ambulances are in contact with a central control centre by radio or computer. On receiving a call, the nearest available ambulance or rapid response vehicle is despatched to the scene.

After a call has been received, two paramedics hasten to the emergency scene, observing traffic safety rules and legislation pertaining to emergency vehicles.

Upon arrival at the scene they make a survey of both the patient and the situation to decide upon suitable treatment, which is then applied, including basic life-support and the treatment of wounds and fractures.

They resuscitate and stabilise the condition of critically ill or injured persons by applying emergency care procedures. Specialised equipment and rescue tools, such as the “Jaws of Life” can be used to free anyone that is trapped in the wreckage. Procedures may include: