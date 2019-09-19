CAREER GUIDES
Here's how paramedics resuscitate and stabilize the condition of critically ill or injured persons
Paramedics resuscitate and stabilize the condition of critically ill or injured persons by applying emergency care prior to their transport to hospital and by ensuring that their patients continue to receive care en route to hospital.
They drive in specially equipped vehicles to the scene of emergencies. As and when necessary, they will request additional help from the police or fire department.
At an emergency scene they make quick assessments of patients and give appropriate treatment. All ambulances are in contact with a central control centre by radio or computer. On receiving a call, the nearest available ambulance or rapid response vehicle is despatched to the scene.
After a call has been received, two paramedics hasten to the emergency scene, observing traffic safety rules and legislation pertaining to emergency vehicles.
Upon arrival at the scene they make a survey of both the patient and the situation to decide upon suitable treatment, which is then applied, including basic life-support and the treatment of wounds and fractures.
They resuscitate and stabilise the condition of critically ill or injured persons by applying emergency care procedures. Specialised equipment and rescue tools, such as the “Jaws of Life” can be used to free anyone that is trapped in the wreckage. Procedures may include:
- Opening airways
- Restoring breathing
- Controlling bleeding
- Treating for shock
- Administering oxygen
- Immobilising fractures
- Assisting in childbirth
- Managing emotionally disturbed patients
- Treating and assisting heart attack victims
They also make the site of the emergency safe and manage bystanders. The patient is placed on a stretcher and taken to hospital.
En route treatment is provided and a report on the patient’s condition and the treatment received is supplied to the hospital. After this procedure the ambulance and emergency care workers return to a base where the vehicle, linen and equipment are cleaned and/or replaced.
Paramedics or emergency care workers work mostly outdoors in and around their vehicles. Work settings vary according to the different emergencies they respond to, while working hours may vary from one service to another.
Paramedics work on a two-platoon, with every second weekend off duty. They may be required to work overtime. Unfavourable weather conditions or less than pleasant circumstances often prevail.
Some form of previous medical training or knowledge is advantageous but not essential as training generally starts at a basic level. Paramedics are at the top of the ambulance service grades.
A career route usually progresses through the following levels of Ambulance Care Assistant and Ambulance Technician.