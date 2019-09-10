SebenzaLIVE

PODCAST

LISTEN | Here’s why more black women need to take the lead in the 4th Industrial Revolution

By Thango Ntwasa and Ntokozo Mpanza - 10 September 2019 - 12:00
Channel and Commercial Sales Manager at Quest Softwar, Phumzile Zibani.
Image: Supplied.

Channel and Commercial Sales Manager at Quest Softwar, Phumzile Zibani is giving us the run down on how she came to make big moves in the tech space.

LISTEN:

As a  woman in a male dominated industry, Zibani shares how she came to conquer the IT industry and how other women can do the same in their own spaces.

