LISTEN | Here is why more millennials need to stop being broke know it-alls

By Thango Ntwasa and Ntokozo Mpanza - 03 September 2019 - 13:10
Yalu co-founder, Tlalane Ntuli.
Do you know everything there is to know about credit life insurance? Are you struggling to make sure you are saving enough money for the future? Do you know which insurance works best for you?

We speak to Yalu co-founder, Tlalane Ntuli about her wonderful journey and what more millenials and entrepreneurs need to know about being money wise.

For more episodes,click here

Do you have an inspiring story to tell? Are you an entrepreneur making big moves? Do you know of a small business that needs more support? Share your stories with us via e-mail sebenza@sowetanlive.co.za or reach out to us on social media @SebenzaLIVE on Twitter or Instagram.

