Here's how barista's prepare and serve espresso-based coffee

The word barista is an Italian word for bartender or someone who works serving drinks behind a counter.

A skilled baristas has knowledge of the entire process of coffee preparation, including knowledge of where the coffee beans are grown, coffee plant cultivation, coffee grinding and roasting methods, as well as the art involved in preparing a good cup of coffee.

There are a series of steps involved in making each cup of coffee which may include, grinding of the beans, extracting the coffee, frothing the milk and pouring. Knowledge of the commercial coffee machine used to make the coffee is also required.

A Barista has a menu of various coffees and might suggest or recommend certain coffees providing more information on the taste and strength and texture of each type. They take customers’ orders and serve what has been ordered. They need to make sure that customer is satisfied and that they have everything they need.