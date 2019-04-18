SebenzaLIVE

Young pilot is making dreams come true for young aviators in township

By thango ntwasa - 18 April 2019 - 12:00
Boitumelo Katisi co-founder of Aviation Development In Africa.
Image: Supplied.

When young pilot Boitumelo Katisi found out that black children in the townships had no clue about fulfilling their dreams through a career in aviation, she decided to launch an organisation that would inform youths how to achieve their dreams.

Aviation Development in Africa was founded by Katisi and a friend. The pair saw a gap in terms of educating students about careers in the field, whether they wanted to fly planes or attend to passengers.

“This also made us realise the need for funding in assisting learners and other previously disadvantaged individuals in the industry who struggle to complete their career choice due to funding,” says Katisi, adding that they seek funding from corporates, government companies and international corporations.

Katisi says aviation is a field that was dominated by white people but is seeing a lot more diversity. Through Aviation Development in Africa, Katisi ensures that more youth have access to the necessary information to become the jet-setter she has become.


Aviation Development in Africa will hold its first event #EveryBarHasAStory on April 27. The event coincides with Katisi’s birthday and will give up to 1,400 pupils from the township exposure to a number of individuals who work in multiple areas behind various forms of aviation.

“We will also have different company stalls where they can collect the required info on bursaries and also having a flight simulator so they get the feel of how it feels to actually fly a plane or helicopter,” she says. “ [We] might get a helicopter or two so they get to see how it looks up close.” 

To connect to the Aviation Development in Africa group, contact website www.aviationdevelopment.org.za or on social media @Aviation_Dev_Africa on Instagram, @Aviation_ADA on Twitter and Aviation Development in Africa on Facebook.​

