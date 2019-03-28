Here's how to start a small factory that employs knitting machine operators

Knitting machine operators process cotton, wool and similar forms of yarn into clothing, scarves and other articles. Their primary function is to attend to a number of industrial knitting machines.

Typical duties include:

Threading the machine

Setting the machine in motion

Lapping the end of the knitted cloth around the take-up roller

Observing the knitting process to detect yarn breaks, yarn defects and empty yarn packages

Tying broken yarn ends

Cutting and baling the knitted cloth.

Circular knitting machines are used in the production of knitted material. A knitting machine operator can operate from two to five of these machines simultaneously depending on the type of yarn used. They are also required to clean and oil the machines every day and must notify the repair technician of any mechanical defects.

In factories where complete knitted garments are manufactured the knitting machine operator also has to: cut garments; machine sew parts together; make buttonholes and sew on buttons; and finish off garments.