SebenzaLIVE

CAREER GUIDES

Here's how family planning community workers help people in their communities

12 March 2019 - 07:00
Image: 123RF/HONGQI ZHANG.

The Department of Health, municipalities and some private organisations employ people to train community workers how to effectively provide information on family planning. Family planning community (FPC) workers are given a thorough grounding in the theory of family planning as well as practical training in conveying of the subject. FPC workers are managed by regional planners and organisers, who also help to develop training strategies and new schemes. They are usually qualified health or social workers.


Brought to you by GoStudy
Find more career guidance on PACE's GoStudy South Africa website

Personal requirements

  • Fluent in the language of the community being served
  • Desire to help people to improve their living standards
  • Tactful and mature
  • Respect different cultures
  • Good communication and persuasive skills
  • Good teaching and organisational skills

How to enter

Schooling & school subjects

  • Grade 10 Certificate
  • National Senior Certificate is recommended.

What to study

Family planning community workers receive in-service training to effectively perform the duties required. The Department of Health, municipalities and some private organisations offer this type of training.

Employment

  • Department of Health
  • Municipalities
  • Private organisations

Getting started

  • Speak to family planning community workers and ask to observe them at work
  • Visit family planning clinics and read up as much as possible about this subject

FIND MORE CAREERS WITH SEBENZALIVE

Click here to view all our career guides

We'll help you find the right career
SebenzaLIVE
4 months ago

Here's how zookeepers or nature conservators are responsible for the well-being of the animals

The most important task of zookeepers is the physical care of the animals. This includes feeding the animals and ensuring that they stay healthy. ...
SebenzaLIVE
2 months ago

Here's how a yard officials main duty involves safe marshalling and transport of trainloads

Yard officials work in shunting yards where trains are loaded and unloaded.
SebenzaLIVE
2 months ago

Trending

Latest Videos

Can eating hot cross buns get you arrested at a breathalyser roadblock?
Cannibalistic Cobra regurgitates another cobra
X