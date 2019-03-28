Pregnant while on the pill? This could be why

“How did I fall pregnant? I’m on the pill!” Women finally have some clarity on a question that has baffled them for years. A new study has found that some women may have genes that break down the hormones in contraceptives more quickly, thus reducing the efficacy of their contraceptive.

Contraceptives are not 100% effective. The contraceptive pill, for example, is generally believed to be 99% effective but reasons why contraceptives fail have remained ambiguous.

When women fall pregnant while on contraceptives, it is largely assumed that they took their pill incorrectly – either by missing it or taking it too late or at erratic times – or were already in the early stages of pregnancy when they first started taking it.