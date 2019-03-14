Here's how designers use different styles to design computer games

Game designers are the creative thinkers in the development of a game, and they become the story-tellers in how the game is to be played. They produce the game design document and develop games for educational, entertainment or computer platforms.

There are different styles of computer games:

Simulation - where the player takes on a real-world simulation.

Strategy - where the player takes on opponents using strategic and tactical moves

Role-playing - where the player controls characters in fantasy or science-fiction environments

Action - where the player needs a quick eye and reactions to make his moves against a character.

The degree of programming is dependent on the type of game. In small projects, game designers do the design and most of the programming, whereas in larger projects, they may do the design only and the programming will be done by other people. They work with a team of programmers, developers and animators.