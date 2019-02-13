Behind the hustle| Tbo Touch

Whether it’s in entertainment or business, Thabo Molefe – also known as Tbo Touch –has always been a major inspiration to others. From heading Convict Music in SA to being one of the leading voices that have grown South African hip-hop, he is proof that with enough hard work, one can always reap success.

Before he started running his Touch HD empire, Molefe had always a hard worker. Here is a look behind the hustle that made him the pioneer that he is today.