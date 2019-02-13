Behind the hustle| Tbo Touch
Whether it’s in entertainment or business, Thabo Molefe – also known as Tbo Touch –has always been a major inspiration to others. From heading Convict Music in SA to being one of the leading voices that have grown South African hip-hop, he is proof that with enough hard work, one can always reap success.
Before he started running his Touch HD empire, Molefe had always a hard worker. Here is a look behind the hustle that made him the pioneer that he is today.
Welcome to the Entrepreneurs Club
Before we were all racing to be part of the Dynamite Diepkloof Dudes or catching up on the latest with Soul Buddyz, Touch was already honing his entrepreneurial skills. During his high school years, he formed the Entrepreneurs Club, which won him a business skills award sponsored by FNB.
Serving the greatest of hip-hop in SA
If you thought getting a job as a waiter was beneath you, think again. After he left for the US for more than five years, Molefe returned to SA and worked as a bartender at well-known nightclub Ecstasy. There he was introduced to the biggest names in South African hip-hop at the time.
A destiny in New York
After moving and furthering his studies in the US, Molefe became a project manager at Youth with Destiny, a non-profit organisation based in Harlem, New York. This was during his years studying marketing at New York University.
Def Jam’s finest
While working as an intern at Def Jam Records, Molefe was made the head of the street team, which pushed promotions for major artists like Foxy Brown and worked with the likes of Jay-Z.
Africa takes the states
Affectionately known as Africa, Molefe got a stint on Hot 97 thanks to resident host DJ Enuf. He then produced The Rush Hour Show with DJ Enuf while he was not an official staff member of the show.