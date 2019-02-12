Pandor said she was pleased that students and management were talking and working together to address obstacles confronted by students. Contrary to reports‚ the Saturday meeting with the South African Union of Students (SAUS) was very constructive‚ she said.

“There are issues we still need to solve‚ but there are also areas in which much progress is being made‚” she said.

Pandor said she has directed the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) administrator to prioritise all outstanding appeals and assessments. She explained that for the first time ever‚ student registration and NSFAS eligibility were working in tandem‚ adding that many students had already received allowances.

“This is truly historic‚ given the delays in paying allowances in the past and the extreme delays and problems of the last two years in particular.”

Pandor said placing NSFAS under administration was a positive move and while many challenges remained‚ the scheme was on the right track.

She said prior to the December 2017 announcement on free education for poor and working-class students‚ funding of the system had not kept up with enrollments and university fees had become increasingly unaffordable‚ especially at large urban universities.

Insufficient funding to support all NSFAS students under the previous rules resulted in a capping of the awards‚ with NSFAS students at high-cost universities not fully funded at the actual cost of study at their institutions and therefore often unable to pay for food and accommodation.