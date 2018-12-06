Behind the Hustle|DJ Sbu the enegma
Whether you know him as DJ Sbu or suspect him to be the face behind kwaito enigma, Mzekezeke, Sibusiso Leope is a houselhold name that has become synonymous for his love for hustling.
The entrepreneur burst into the scene during his tenure at YFM where he earned his first drive time show, Y Lens. From Ukhozi FM to energy drink Mofaya, there is more than meets the eye behind the work that Leope has put into his many projects. Here is a look at the hustle of the star that proves why he was named the Power of Influence Awards’ Trailblazer and Entrepreneur of the year.
Humble beginnings
When he is not hosting his radio show or promoting his energy drink, Leope enjoys motivating young people to do what they can to enter their respective industries. His first break came when he voluntarily joined the Tembisa FM team for production and presenting.
Kicking doors down for others
Having hosted the SABC1 game show Friends Like These for over 13 seasons, it was no surprise that Leope was made the face behind an entrepreneurial show on CNBC Africa. Kicking Doors with S’bu Leope was a collaboration between the station, Leope and Forbes Africa.
DJ Bookworm
Although he flunked his MBA at Henley Business School, Leope has already collected his fair share of qualifications. He studied Sound Engineering at Africa Media University and Electrical Engineering at Wits.
Master of Motivation
Empowering the youth has been a big part of Leope’s work over the years. His most recent project is the Hustler’s Academy, a program he launched this year to help develop young business minds with the aim to tackle high unemployment rates in the country.
In an article by SowetanLIVE, Leope said, “We will develop people mentally as well as financially and make a serious change in their socio-economic position.”