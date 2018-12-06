Behind the Hustle|DJ Sbu the enegma

Whether you know him as DJ Sbu or suspect him to be the face behind kwaito enigma, Mzekezeke, Sibusiso Leope is a houselhold name that has become synonymous for his love for hustling.

The entrepreneur burst into the scene during his tenure at YFM where he earned his first drive time show, Y Lens. From Ukhozi FM to energy drink Mofaya, there is more than meets the eye behind the work that Leope has put into his many projects. Here is a look at the hustle of the star that proves why he was named the Power of Influence Awards’ Trailblazer and Entrepreneur of the year.