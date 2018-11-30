SA movie filmed on iPhone helps change the faces behind filmmaking

Want to make a film? You might assume it would be expensive to organise a camera crew with top-of-the-line equipment and A-list celebs, and then to have it screened at big film festivals. However, for South African flick High Fantasy, this was not the case.

The movie – a body-switch tale that follows four youths’ surprising misfortune – was directed by Jenna Bass, and all she needed to get it to the big screen was an iPhone 7.

Bass and her production team raised enough funds to shoot at a farm in the Northern Cape for three weeks with a cast and crew comprising mostly women. Roles overlapped to break filmmaking stereotypes: for example, some actors helped conceptualise and write the script.

Shooting on the farm brought about many advantages but the cheaper production mode did not make things easier.

“It was very hot,” says Bass. “The iPhone we were shooting on kept shutting down at 40 degrees. We had two iPhones and we had to switch between them and put one in a cooler box with ice.

“When you imagine a film set, you see a lot of tents, transport, a whole lot of resources and a whole lot of people that we didn’t have.”

Having so many women as part of the cast and crew helped them communicate better and maintain an honesty that benefited the film, she says.

Qondiwe James, who plays one of the lead roles, echoes this sentiment.

“There was a lot more willingness to talk through things, to find out what was working and chuck things that weren’t working. I think it was that way because it is a primarily fem-led project,” said James.