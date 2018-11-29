Behind the hustle|Nomisupasta takes on the world of theatre and music

It takes a lot to stand out when your siblings are talented artists like Thandiswa and Ntsiki Mazwai. However, that has not stood in the way of Nomsa Mazwai, better known as Nomisupasta.

Having recently released her music video for her latest single, Losing Myself, the singer-songwriter is showing no signs of slowing down her journey in music.

Nomisupasta has been in the music industry for the past eight years. She has hustled to ensure that she could keep funding her music career

Here are five ways the super-mom has been working hard: