Behind the hustle|Nomisupasta takes on the world of theatre and music

Nomisupasta takes on the world of theatre and music
It takes a lot to stand out when your siblings are talented artists like Thandiswa and Ntsiki Mazwai. However, that has not stood in the way of Nomsa Mazwai, better known as Nomisupasta.
Having recently released her music video for her latest single, Losing Myself, the singer-songwriter is showing no signs of slowing down her journey in music.
Nomisupasta has been in the music industry for the past eight years. She has hustled to ensure that she could keep funding her music career
Here are five ways the super-mom has been working hard:
Calling the shots at Soweto Theatre
Mazwai has been running the Soweto Theatre as its general manager, making big moves and opening spaces for young creatives. From monthly workshops with the youth to supporting local talent, Mazwai is making sure that the spirit of theatre lives on.
Opening up the industry
Mazwai is a lover of arts, while her quirky personal style speaks it in volumes – as does her love for creating spaces for new talent. An episode on SABC1’s Community Developer followed her journey as the director of Emthonjeni Arts, a female-run program she founded to create job opportunities for the community of Hamburg in the Eastern Cape.
First female SRC at historic university
In 2006, Mazwai was announced as the SRC president at the University of Fort Hare – the first woman in this position at the institution that has produced notable names such as Nelson Mandela, Kenneth Kaunda and Robert Mugabe.
International superstar
In 2012, Mazwai was featured on three songs on US rapper’s album Rapsody’s album The Idea of Beautiful.
Mazwai will be on tour starting November 29. Check out her music video below to see a taste of what you will get.