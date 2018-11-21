Local is lekker: farming app brings about sweet profits for investors

SA is facing a shortage of pure honey, but one local business has found a way to address the issue while helping bee colonies thrive.

According to the International Diabetes Federation, more than 3.5m South Africans have diabetes, so a honey shortage has health implications for many people.

Fedgroup is tackling the problem by swarming between 500 and 1,000 beehives every month through its Impact Farming initiative. Its app allows users to buy beehives at R4,000 each and make a profit from them.

“The importation of adulterated honey [to which glucose, dextrose, molasses, sugar syrup and other products have been added] at lower prices has affected local producers’ ability to make a sustainable profit,” says Fedgroup CEO Grant Field.

“The demand for honey has also increased as South African consumers have begun to appreciate the healthy benefits of real honey.”