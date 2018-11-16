Sock business making big moves through collaborations

Thabo Motsoane has always loved standing out. He spent a lot of his pocket money given to him by his parents on growing his collection of socks. Motsoane’s passion for entrepreneurship found the perfect marriage with his ostentatious style when he thought of starting his business, Future Socks. The sock brand celebrates historical stories of the African continent through unique patterns of a range of differently sized socks.

Future Socks is not only limited to motifs that show cultural motifs but also offers a customisations for different occasions. Whether you are celebrating someone special in your life or your having a company event, Future Socks has a pair for you.

Motsoane has made a clear plan on how he wants the business to grow; this has led to avoiding any investors. Instead the business is funded from Motsoane’s pocket.

“This is my business and I’m still funding it from my daily salary that I get. I still work in corporate and that’s where I’m building all these relationships,” says Motsoane.

Running a company like Future Socks has not been easy for Motsoane who has had to build relationships professionally rather than personally.

“Building relationships is the hardest part of the business because that’s what going to make it sustainable or not. The future of any business is collaboration and getting people who can push your brand the right way are very important.”