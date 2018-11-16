SebenzaLIVE

WATCH| How the Feather Awards blood, sweat and diamonds came alive

By sebenzalive - 16 November 2018 - 14:36

The Feather Awards took place on November 15 at the Johannesburg City Hall.

The award ceremony takes place annually and is held by the Thami Dish Foundation to celebrate the LGBTI+ community and South African pop culture.

To commemorate the 10th Feather Awards, we took a look at the work that goes behind creating their biggest celebration yet.

We speak to content director, Ditshego Ditshego public relations and event management, Sinenhlanhla Mdiya as well as Social Media Intern, Lucas Tsele who give us the low down on what it takes to handle their stressful jobs.

From writing the script, logistics, organising the venue and dealing with social media backlash, the Feather Awards team shows us what it takes to excel in creating a night of glamour.

