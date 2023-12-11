It’s unwise to fasten restrictions on the practise of spirituality

Zinhle, an unemployed graduate, is looking for a job while she runs a small business to provide for her family and support herself. She then leans into her faith and trust in God that He will make provisions for her while also actively engaging in ukuphahla. She actively asks for a job and increased clientele for her business while making the appropriate strides within her power.
By the grace of God, she earns an interview while continuing to pray and phahla for guidance on how to conduct herself during the selection process, while also relying on corporate interview strategies she finds online. She scores the job and is appointed shortly after.
She decides to seek her family’s counsel by expressing that she would like to conduct a thanksgiving for the blessings. Her father advises that a lunch involving African beer and a family prayer is the way of the family for a blessing of this magnitude; she happily obliges. They set a date, appropriate parties within the extended family are informed and... Showtime!
She continues to live in faith, working hard to grow her business, praying and applying for promotional positions for which she is eligible. Her desires come true and she decides to invest in a home and acquire a vehicle through finance, all the while using faith and connection to idlozi as a navigational tool. God answers and she moves into her new home.
Again, she is advised, by her family on the structure of the thanksgiving, this time involving preparation of beer and slaughtering two chickens that are to be served for lunch. The thanksgiving happens and Zinhle continues to sail into the sunset living in gratitude, faith and family counsel.
Now ask yourself this, are any of the actions taken by Zinhle and her family inappropriate? Why? If we say it is inappropriate because of the issue of house and vehicle finance I believe that to be null and void, considering that she is still responsible for the bond and car instalment – all of which are in her name.
It’s unwise to fasten restrictions on the practise of spirituality
Always seek advice from elders or even inner mentors
Image: 123rf
About 16 months ago, we published a piece about etiquette in the spiritual space.
The feature highlighted some spatial limitations of “freely” conducting cleansing rites and rituals. I explicitly stated that it is inappropriate to conduct cleansing rites and baths in spaces that belong to other people, for example at a friend’s house (without seeking their permission).
I will admit that seems ambiguous and quite restrictive. “Spaces that belong to other people” implies a covert restriction on specific practices like ukuphahla (ritualistic connection and communication to ancestors often involving candles, African sage and water) in rented or leased homes. This is untrue and I would like to clarify the issue, walk with me...
Let me explain the sudden urgency of making this clarification, other than building on knowledge to help people better understand their liberties in the practice of African spirituality. Recently I heard a troubling instruction, on social media, that discouraged people from practising gratitude-centred rites for the acquisition of assets. The logic was that because these said assets, e.g. homes and cars are often financed, therefore technically belong to financial institutions rather than individuals.
I found this instruction to be incredibly inaccurate and reckless especially because people would ask for the guidance of their ancestors before the acquisition of these said assets. Let me break this down with a little case study.
PODCAST | Gogo, can I phahla in my rented space?
Zinhle, an unemployed graduate, is looking for a job while she runs a small business to provide for her family and support herself. She then leans into her faith and trust in God that He will make provisions for her while also actively engaging in ukuphahla. She actively asks for a job and increased clientele for her business while making the appropriate strides within her power.
By the grace of God, she earns an interview while continuing to pray and phahla for guidance on how to conduct herself during the selection process, while also relying on corporate interview strategies she finds online. She scores the job and is appointed shortly after.
She decides to seek her family’s counsel by expressing that she would like to conduct a thanksgiving for the blessings. Her father advises that a lunch involving African beer and a family prayer is the way of the family for a blessing of this magnitude; she happily obliges. They set a date, appropriate parties within the extended family are informed and... Showtime!
She continues to live in faith, working hard to grow her business, praying and applying for promotional positions for which she is eligible. Her desires come true and she decides to invest in a home and acquire a vehicle through finance, all the while using faith and connection to idlozi as a navigational tool. God answers and she moves into her new home.
Again, she is advised, by her family on the structure of the thanksgiving, this time involving preparation of beer and slaughtering two chickens that are to be served for lunch. The thanksgiving happens and Zinhle continues to sail into the sunset living in gratitude, faith and family counsel.
Now ask yourself this, are any of the actions taken by Zinhle and her family inappropriate? Why? If we say it is inappropriate because of the issue of house and vehicle finance I believe that to be null and void, considering that she is still responsible for the bond and car instalment – all of which are in her name.
PODCAST | Friendship and self journeying in spirituality
Even if Zinhle were in a rented space, she could still host a thanksgiving lunch, one suited for the parameters for which she occupies the space. For example, I wouldn’t advise (neither would her family) that she ritualistically slaughter animals on the property of her hypothetical animal rights activist landlord – because she is renting the space. She could still safely host a lunch with immediate family, under advisement of course.
Her families’ ill advisement of the slaughter would likely be based on the notion that the magnitude of the ceremony should fit the occasion celebrated. So, slaughtering a cow in your rented apartment would not only be inappropriate but virtually impractical. Inappropriate because for the slaughtering of a four-legged animal, there must be a makeshift kraal for the observation of all traditional processes (involving the slaughtering of a cow) and impractical because, spatially, where in a complex could that possibly happen?
I think it is reckless and downright misguided to fasten so many restrictions on the respectful and liberal practise of spirituality – especially in the absence of safe and practical alternatives. If we allow izangoma or other faith practitioners to set such parameters, we risk losing a practice that is the ethos of all faith – gratitude.
Rather, I think that it is always safe to encourage people to seek the counsel of their families because gratitude is about showing respect and paying homage. If family isn’t an option, there is this article and episode nine of “Gogo have I been scammed?”, available on all digital streaming platforms, for more discussion on the relationship between space and liberty to practise African spirituality.
Thokozani, and remember that in spirituality we are all learning and in constant negotiation. This is why counsel is important! Always seek the advice of elders or even spiritual mentors.
Camagu.
PODCAST | Support on religious and spiritual pursuits
Adoption of kid brother was best move for my family
Sodela’s path to spiritual wellness
PODCAST | Actualising your ancestral calling
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos