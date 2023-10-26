Mvundla admits that TV production was complex to do and as someone who prefers to do things her way, shooting often became a “very weird space” for her at times.
“I’m glad I’ve got my YouTube channel,” she said smiling. “I have a lot of content I plan to upload on my channel, I've also lined up new music that people will get to listen to and enjoy. All of this is my own creative work which makes me happy.”
Although she’s ready to venture into a different career path, late last year Mvundla was embroiled in a public feud with Mabaso, who was absent when she was highly pregnant with their son whom she gave birth to in June.
When asked about the status of her co-parenting relationship with her estranged husband, the budding artist chose to reserve her comment saying: “I’d rather not say anything on this…
“So far, motherhood has been great, I’m enjoying every moment of it, in fact. I really love spending time with my family. I’m so glad I have a supportive family who understands the sleepless nights and fortunately, this experience isn’t new – we’ve been here before with my first child… it’s not my first rodeo.”
While most of her fans are shocked that she's journeying the music route, Mvundla expressed that her ultimate goal is to build a lasting legacy for her children.
“Look I’m not here for a short time, music is something I’m really planning to fully immerse myself in and it would be unfair of me to think that once I’ve achieved something I’m going to leave it,” she says. “I want to build a legacy and there’s still a lot to come from me… I haven’t even scratched the surface yet.
“The sky is not the limit for this girl, so without saying too much, people should just be on the lookout.”
Mpho wa Badimo thrilled to embark on her new music career
Big Brother Africa season three winner is set to release her single soon, dedicated to her fans, ancestors
Reality TV star Mpho wa Badimo has paused doing TV to pursue her music career and this time, things will be done her way.
The Big Brother Africa season three winner is thrilled to be finally embarking on her music career. She is set to release her first single Bonga next month.
Born Michelle Dimpho Mvundla, she garnered a huge following during her stint on the 24-hour reality TV show last year, and although she followed up by featuring on her estranged husband Themba “Themba Broly” Mabaso’s reality show, Themba: My Inked World, she is more than determined to solidify her name in the music landscape.
“Music has always been in the pipeline, I just never found the right people who’d motivate me to continue committing to my dream,” she told Sowetan SMag.
“As far as I can remember, my love for music has always been there. The passion to pursue it started in 2019 and now, it’s finally happening.
“If I point out one name as the person who influenced me musically, I’d be lying because a lot of people contributed to my musical ear. I also derive inspiration from all the females killing it in the game right now.”
With her debut single just days away from its release, the 29-year-old described her new song as her giving thanks to her fans for supporting her during her “tough” times as well as paying homage to her ancestors for giving her the strength to forge through all that she went through.
“I went through a lot in the past two years and I’m so thankful for everything that happened because that experience is the reason why I am here today,” she shared. “More than anything Bonga is just me saying thank you to everyone who supported me but most of all amadlozi wami.”

