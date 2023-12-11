Miss Teenager SA's small steps to change the world

Newly crowned Miss Teenager SA Iminathi Dondolo,17, says she wants to use her title to inspire change.
The teen from Khayelitsha in Western Cape was crowned Miss Teenager SA 2023/24 at the Silverstar Casino in Krugersdorp on Saturday. The pageant is a platform for young women aged between 14 and 19 and is aimed at empowering young women from across the nation by showcasing their talents, intellect and passion for various social causes.
“I am incredibly honoured and excited to begin my journey as Miss Teenager SA. This platform is not just about beauty, it’s a powerful tool to influence and inspire positive change,” said Dondolo.
Dondolo said she entered the competition because she wanted to boost her confidence.
“Growing up I had lack of confidence to engage with my peers and other people. Last year I entered the competition, it was my first time and surprisingly I won. Now I feel like I can face the world.
“To young girls out there who don’t believe in themselves, I just want to say take everything as it comes. Take every little step, because small steps matter the most. You are possible, I hope this title becomes a motivation to them that everything is possible.” she said.
She hopes to run a nonprofit organisation to help homeless people with clothes and food.
Dondolo is currently doing her grade 11 studying business and life sciences as her majors and has aspirations of bringing change to the privileged families across the country.
The event also celebrated the achievements of Tersia Ramokutoane from North West and Asonele Memela from Eastern Cape, who were crowned first princess and second princess respectively.
The pageant’s director, Kat Ncala, said the event was more than a beauty contest, but an event that sought to empower young black girls.
“The Miss Teenager SA pageant is more than a beauty contest. It’s a celebration of the power, empowerment and potential of young South African women. We are incredibly proud of all our contestants and we are confident that Iminathi, Tersia and Asonele will be outstanding ambassadors for youth empowerment,” Ncala said.
Ncala added that the pageant did not only empower young girls but also promoted and celebrated a rainbow nation.
“Miss Teenager SA is committed to providing a platform for young women to grow, express themselves and contribute to their communities. The pageant is not only a showcase of beauty but also a testament to the strength and diversity of South African youth.” Ncala added.
Dondolo will now embark on a year of engagements, representing the pageant and its values and working on her chosen advocacy projects, including her foundation, “Small Steps to Change”.
