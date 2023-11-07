PODCAST | Support on religious and spiritual pursuits

On this episode of Gogo have I been scammed? we are going to be looking at a less overt type of scam in the context of spiritual and religious journeys, that is thinking one can stay the course of one’s journey in the absence of support from one's family, friends or institutions such as the church.

The conversation is about adjusting to the demands of spiritual journeys and contending with the changes in lifestyle that follow while facing challenges that threaten the course of the path and sometimes even your faith.

Host Gogo Zipho Dolamo reflects on the various support systems she sought out on her spiritual journey. She is joined in the discussion by vlogger, singer-songwriter and baptised Christian Tsepang Liphapang.