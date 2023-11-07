×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Podcast

PODCAST | Support on religious and spiritual pursuits

Episode 7 | Gogo, have I been scammed?

07 November 2023 - 05:52

Image: Supplied

On this episode of Gogo have I been scammed? we are going to be looking at a less overt type of scam in the context of spiritual and religious journeys, that is thinking one can stay the course of one’s journey in the absence of support from one's family, friends or institutions such as the church.

The conversation is about adjusting to the demands of spiritual journeys and contending with the changes in lifestyle that follow while facing challenges that threaten the course of the path and sometimes even your faith.

Host Gogo Zipho Dolamo reflects on the various support systems she sought out on her spiritual journey. She is joined in the discussion by vlogger, singer-songwriter and baptised Christian Tsepang Liphapang.

Subscribe: iono.fm | Apple Podcast

Gogo have I been scammed is a TimesLIVE production.

Sodela’s path to spiritual wellness

The visibility of African spiritual practices has undoubtedly increased on mainstream media in the last five years or so.
S Mag
1 week ago

Psychology in the African home

It’s 2009, I am 16 in grade 11 and I know everything! I have a sharp and witty tongue; quick responses and you really can’t say anything to which I ...
S Mag
3 weeks ago

PODCAST | Intersections of adult entertainment and spirituality

Spirituality is a buzzword in entertainment. With the rise of reality entertainment, we have been offered a front-row seat in the lives, spiritual ...
Podcast
2 weeks ago

PODCAST | Gogo how did you know you had ingulo; the calling?

How do you know when you are implicated by igulo yeSintu or the Calling?
Podcast
1 month ago

“How can a sangoma retire?”

I am certain that, over the past week, the looming question in everyone’s mind is: “How can a sangoma retire?”
S Mag
1 month ago

Latest

Latest Videos

'They held a gun to my head' Transport minister details how she was robbed on ...
Dreams shattered, lives cut short: Westbury community fearful of vengeful ...