Become a challenger and you could win an epic new Toyota Fortuner
Brains, brawn and a passion for off-roading: do you have what it takes to compete as Arena Holding's champion in the 2023 Fortuner challenge?
Calling all off-roading enthusiasts and fitness fanatics: Arena Holdings, the publisher of SowetanLIVE, is on the hunt for a challenger to compete in the Fortuner Challenge 2023.
This annual fitness contest sees four challengers — each representing a different media partner — being teamed up with a South African sporting hero before taking on a series of 4x4 obstacle challenges, speed and endurance tests and brainteasers.
There are some awesome prizes from Garmin, Quartz Engine Oil, Salomon, Thule and Specialized to be won along the way. And, of course, the ultimate grand prize of an epic new Toyota Fortuner valued at R637,100.
How to become the Arena Holdings challenger:
Complete this online entry form and you'll go into a lucky draw to be named one of Arena Holding's three semi-finalists.
These semi-finalists will progress to the final selection process in November. One will be named the Arena Holdings challenger, win a Garmin epix (Gen 2) sapphire edition smartwatch worth more than R20,000 among other prizes, and go on to compete as a finalist in the Fortuner Challenge 2023.
The overall winner of this year's Fortuner Challenge will walk — or rather drive — away with the grand prize of a new Toyota Fortuner complete with Thule racks. They'll also receive a Thule Chasm luggage set and a R15,000 Total Fuel card.
The runners-up win each win a Specialized Rockhopper 29 bike worth R11,000, plus gear from Salomon and Thule.
Keep in mind that a valid driver’s licence, a good level of fitness and evidence of such is required to qualify for the Challenge.
Click here to enter now.
Terms and conditions:
- Entries close on September 30 2023. No late entries will be accepted.
- This competition is open to all South Africans and SA permanent resident permit holders, aged 18 years and older, except for employees of Arena Holdings and their families, all co-sponsors and their advertising agents.
- Previous Fortuner Challenge competition finalists (who competed for the grand prize) are excluded from entry.
- The three semi-finalists will be selected randomly and contacted telephonically by Arena Holdings where further information and checks would be required.
- Prizes must be taken up as awarded and cannot be transferred to any other person, sold or converted to cash. Prize specifications may differ from the vehicle, bicycle and smartwatch depicted in the above images.
- The grand prize of a Toyota Fortuner does not include insurance on the vehicle. It also does not include any extras other than the specified Thule accessories and the Total Fuel card. Toyota also reserves the right to choose the colour of the aforementioned prize.
This article was sponsored by Toyota.