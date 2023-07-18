Experimental drug works best for Alzheimer's patients treated as early as possible

Donanemab, like the recently approved Leqembi from Eisai and Biogen, is an intravenous antibody designed to remove deposits of a protein called beta amyloid from the brains of Alzheimer's patients.

Referring to Lilly's data released on Monday, Dr. Susan Kohlhaas, executive director of research & partnerships at Alzheimer's Research UK, said, “These results provide further confirmation that removing amyloid from the brain can change the course of Alzheimer's, and may help people affected by this devastating disease if they're treated at the right time.”

SIDE EFFECTS

Lilly's study showed that brain swelling, a known side effect of amyloid-clearing antibodies, occurred in more than 40% of patients with a genetic predisposition to develop Alzheimer's.

The company had previously reported that 24% of the overall donanemab treatment group had brain swelling. Brain bleeding occurred in 31% of the donanemab group and about 14% of the placebo group.

The deaths of three trial patients were linked to the treatment, researchers reported.

“These side effects should not be taken lightly,” but most cases were manageable by monitoring with magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) or stopping the drug, said study investigator Dr. Liana Apostolova, professor in Alzheimer's Disease research at Indiana University School of Medicine.

Doctors are likely to use “very stringent MRI safety screening while we treat these patients,” she said.

Lilly said donanemab's treatment effect continued to increase relative to placebo over the course of the 18-month trial, even for participants who had been taken off the drug after their levels of amyloid deposits fell significantly.

“At the end of the trial, the average patient had been without drug for seven months and yet they continued to benefit,” White said.

She said the findings support the idea that donanemab can be stopped once amyloid is cleared from the brain.